ST. JOHN, Mo - A woman is dead after her bullet-riddled car crashed into a pole in St. John overnight.

St. John's Police found the vehicle neat the intersection of St. Charles Lane and North and South around 11 p.m. Friday night.

First responders attempted to save the woman after pulling her from the wreck, but she died at the scene.

After further inspection police discovered bullet holes in the side of the victim's vehicle.

Police say it is still unclear if the woman died from the crash or possible gunshot wounds.

At this point, detectives say they believe the victim's car was traveling westbound on St. Charles Rock Road towards I-70 when a suspect in another vehicle shot at the victim near St. Charles Rock Road and Wheaton. The victim's car then crashed in the 8100 block of St. Charles Lane.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

© 2018 KSDK