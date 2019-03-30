HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Police are looking for a suspect in the robbery of a Busey Bank branch in Hazelwood on Friday afternoon.

Hazelwood police responded to Busey Bank at 8008 N. Lindbergh Boulevard at around 3:45 p.m. to investigate a robbery.

According to a police spokesperson, a lone suspect entered the bank, pulled out a pistol and told the bank tellers to give him cash. The suspect left with an unknown amount of money and fled in a car that he had parked nearby.

The suspect was wearing a US Postal Service uniform shirt and a yellow surgical mask and was carrying a mail carrier bag.

The vehicle is an older model Suzuki Vitara SUV with a luggage rack and spare tire on the rear hatch.

The FBI is helping the Hazelwood Police Department Criminal Investigation Team with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000