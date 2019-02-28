WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Police in Wood River are searching for a missing 19-month-old.

Azarah ‘Alex’ R.L. Wohlert was last known to be inside a home in the 1500 block of Ladd around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the toddler was staying with a caretaker who is known to them to have drug and alcohol problems.

The person of interest has been identified as 26-year-old Ashleigh R. Russell. Police said she is homeless. A 2017 black Nissan Altima with the license plate No. AX32522 was also taken from the home.

Police said they’re investigating the possibility that Russell took the toddler from the home into the car and the car was last seen around 7:10 a.m. traveling across the Clark Bridge.

Anyone with information should contact police at 618-791-0494 or 911.