Police are searching for a young woman missing from St. Louis County

Natalie Vivian was last seen Wednesday morning leaving a North County health care center

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have issued a Endangered Person Advisory for a woman missing since Wednesday morning from Florissant, Mo.

Police say that Natalie Vivian was last seen when she left a North County health care center just before 9am Wednesday.

Natalie is described as a 26 year-old white female with brown eyes, she is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 214 pounds and she has scars on both forearms. She was last seen wearing an olive-green shirt, black pants, flip flops and a floral headband.

Police say that Natalie left the Crestwood Health Care Center at 11400 Mehl Avenue, in Florissant, Mo. She was in a white Ford transit van that belonged to the Places For People day program. Natalie was supposed to attend a program and return by 1pm. Before leaving the health care center she told residents that she was considering running away with a friend.