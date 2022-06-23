Police are searching for a young woman missing from St. Louis County

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have issued a Endangered Person Advisory for a woman missing since Wednesday morning from Florissant, Mo.
Police say that Natalie Vivian was last seen when she left a North County health care center just before 9am Wednesday.
Natalie is described as a 26 year-old white female with brown eyes, she is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 214 pounds and she has scars on both forearms. She was last seen wearing an olive-green shirt, black pants, flip flops and a floral headband.
Police say that Natalie left the Crestwood Health Care Center at 11400 Mehl Avenue, in Florissant, Mo. She was in a white Ford transit van that belonged to the Places For People day program. Natalie was supposed to attend a program and return by 1pm. Before leaving the health care center she told residents that she was considering running away with a friend.
Police are asking anyone with information on Natalie's whereabouts to immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.