ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Police have released a description for the car suspected in a fatal hit-and-run in the Metro East.

Craig L. Boone, 39, was found dead on the side of St. Clair Avenue near Illinois Route 157 on Feb. 4. A vehicle struck him and driven off, Illinois State Police said.

Debris from the crash that killed Boone was taken to the ISP Forensics Lab, where police identified the suspect car as either a Pontiac G5 or a Chevrolet Cobalt.

The car is red and was manufactured between 2007 and 2010. Police believe the debris came off of the car's front passenger side headlight.

If there is any information regarding the crash, please contact ISP Trooper Tebbe at 618-315-7307 or Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477.

