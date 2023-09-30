Police shoot suspect threatening family with gun in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police shot a person who was allegedly threatening family members with a gun in south St. Louis Saturday morning.
The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Shenandoah Avenue around 9:40 a.m.
The person was struck by police gunfire in the chest and buttocks. No officers were injured in the incident.
Bullet holes were seen in a car across the street from the incident. Fourteen evidence markers were seen in the street in the course of the investigation.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be added.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.