ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in The Grove.

Shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at White Castle on Manchester and Chouteau Avenue.

An officer said he spotted a man matching the suspect’s description in an ally off Manchester.

When the officer approached the man, he turned around and pointed a gun at the officer. The officer then got out of his car and began firing at the man.

The man was shot once in the knee and was taken to an area hospital. The officer wasn't injured.

Police said they are confident the man, 27, is the robbery suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.