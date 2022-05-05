Gravois Road in Fenton reopened after explosives investigation

Gravois Road was closed near the intersection at South Old Highway 141 as a precaution.

FENTON, Mo. — St. Louis County Police closed part of Gravois Road in Fenton for a few hours Thursday evening while they investigated potential explosives discovered during an arrest.

As of 7:30 p.m., Gravois Road had reopened near the intersection of South Old Highway 141.

Sergeant Tracy Panus with the St. Louis County Police Department said the incident began when Fenton police were called for a peace disturbance on the first block of Gravois Road at around 3:30. Panus said one of the people involved in the incident had outstanding warrants.

While that person was being arrested, Panus said police discovered potential explosives in the back of the person's truck.

Officers called the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit to investigate. The road was closed as a precaution as the unit continues its investigation.