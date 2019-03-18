EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Law enforcement sources said a suspect is in custody in connection with the double homicide of an Edwardsville couple.

The sources said charges are expected to be announced at a Major Case Squad press conference at 5:15.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis launched their investigation Monday morning. They were requested after police discovered 79-year-old Michael Ladd and his 68-year-old wife Lois Ladd dead in their home on the 800 block of North Kansas while performing a welfare check.

Michael Ladd was a contractor and Lois Ladd was a chiropractor.

A hand-written note taped to her office door said, "Sorry we are closed! There has been an emergency!"

