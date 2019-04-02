ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who has been missing since before Christmas.

According to a missing person report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chrishaun Hilliard was supposed to meet his family for a Christmas celebration but did not show up. He hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Police said Hilliard is about 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The last time he was seen was at a Taco Bell on N Skinker Road near the North Campus of Washington University on Dec. 24.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5338.