CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Police are looking for three men they believe worked together to make off with some stolen merchandise from Sam's Club.

Police said one man pushed another in a wheelchair then dumped him out near the Sam's Club employee who was supposed to be checking receipts. While that employee was distracted, a third man walked out the door with stolen merchandise, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.

