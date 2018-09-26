EFFINGHAM, Ill. — A 22-year-old man is facing charges after police said he sent a nude photograph to a child thousands of miles away.

Justin C. Winterrowd of Effingham, Illinois, was charged with grooming of a child by the Effingham County State's Attorney and arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Effingham police said they got a call from investigators in Washington state in late August saying a child who lived in Washington got a nude photo from an Effingham man. During the investigation, they identified Winterrowd as the suspect.

Police interviewed Winterrowd and used new technology to examine his phone, which yielded critical information in the case.

His bond was set at $100,000. He is being held in the Effingham County Jail.

© 2018 KSDK