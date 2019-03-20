LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — The Lake St. Louis Police Department is warning people about a scam trying to take advantage of the Boeing Max 8 plane crashes.

According to the post on the department's Facebook page, the scammer claims to be an expert with leaked information about other airlines “that will go down soon.” Police said the email was using scare tactics to take advantage of unwitting victims.

Police said the email would likely have a headline like “Fwd: Airlines plane crash Boeing 737 Max 8" and include an attachment.

Police said you should be cautious with emails from unknown senders, especially if the email has an attachment.

