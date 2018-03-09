TROY, Mo. — It was a match that no one saw coming. Two women will have surgery on Tuesday. One is giving the other a kidney.

Although the women did not know each other well, their husbands have been connected for years. They worked together as detectives for the Troy, Missouri, Police Department. Now, they’re connected in a whole new way.

"I have PKD - Polycystic Kidney Disease," explained Ann Taylor.

Over time, as Taylor explained, the kidney’s develop cysts and they slowly lose functionality.

“It's a genetic disease, and my mom was diagnosed eight years ago,” said Taylor.

In March 2017, she posted to Facebook, saying the time had come to start thinking about a kidney transplant and asking if there was anyone out there who was able to get tested.

"I just think it’s God's calling to do things sometimes,” said Cheryl Patton.

Patton’s husband, Jim Patton, worked with Ann’s husband, Jeff Taylor. They met as detectives on the Troy Police force in the late 90s. Taylor is now the Chief of Police for the City of Troy.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"I knew we would be friends the rest of our life. I knew that, but I had no idea that we would be connected like this for the rest of my life," said Chief Taylor.

When Taylor put out the call for people to get tested to be a match, both Pattons went in to get tested. Cheryl’s test came back a match.

"I just called, and said, ‘I wanted to let you know that I was a match.’ She immediately started crying and I said, ‘don’t cry you're going to make me cry!’" explained Patton.

Patton then spent the next few months going through more extensive testing, just to be sure the blood types were compatible. Luckily, it all checked out. Even though these women did not know each other well to begin with, now they share a very special bond. And it is not because their husbands are both police officers.

"I think we'll always be connected,” said Taylor. “It's the coolest thing ever, and I wish more people would do it more often for others."

Taylor and Patton will go in for surgery Tuesday, Sept. 4.

© 2018 KSDK