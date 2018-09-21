ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating after an attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl early Thursday morning in south St. Louis County.

Around 7:30 a.m., the girl was waiting for a school bus near the intersection of West Ripa Avenue and Lark Avenue when a vehicle pulled up next to her. A woman got out the vehicle and approached the girl, according to police.

The woman attempted to talk to the girl, but she didn’t engage in the conversation and the woman began to get upset.

The woman then starting yelling at the girl telling her to get inside the vehicle. The girl refused.

After witnesses in the area took notice, the woman went back into the vehicle and drove away.

The woman is described as being in her 20s with long blonde hair with a pink stripe through in it. The vehicle the woman was in is a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

© 2018 KSDK