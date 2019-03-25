CHESTER, Ill. — Police are working to identify a body pulled from the Mississippi River last week.

A press release from the Randolph County Coroner said man's body was pulled from the river last Wednesday. The coroner's office and Chester Police Department are working on the death investigation.

Police said the body was of a white man who was about 6-foot tall. Police are looking into various missing person reports for leads.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is ongoing.

Anyone with information or questions in the case is asked to call the coroner's office at 618-826-5484.