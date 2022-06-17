x
Pontoon Beach asking for help identifying man found dead in woods

The man was found wearing a black Michael Jordan jacket.
Credit: Pontoon Beach Police Department
Police asking for help identifying man found dead wearing Michael Jordan jacket

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — The Pontoon Beach Police Department and Madison County Coroner are requesting the public's help identifying a man found dead June 2 in a wooded area in Pontoon Beach.

In a Friday news release, Pontoon Beach police said the man is guessed to be between 30 and 50 years old of "mixed ancestry" descent. 

Police said the man is between 5 feet, 2 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He is missing five teeth in the top front row of his mouth. 

He was found wearing a white long-sleeved thermal shirt with a short-sleeved black Russell brand dri-power T-shirt and a black Michael Jordan jacket. 

Credit: Pontoon Beach Police Department
Black Michael Jordan Jacket found on John Doe

The man's death is still being investigated.

Anyone with information about this man and his death is asked to call the Pontoon Beach Police Department at 618-931-5100 or the Madison County Coroner at 618-692-7478.

This is a developing story. Information will be added as it is confirmed. 

