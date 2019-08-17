MADISON COUNTY, Il -- Pontoon Beach Police have released surveillance video of a car that detectives believe could be responsible for a fatal-hit-and run earlier this week.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday along Highway 111 in Pontoon Beach. Police said a woman was walking along Highway 111 when a car slammed into her and took off.

She died from her injuries. Police Chief Chris Modrusic described her as a woman in her 50s from the Granite City area.

Modrusic said police don't know why she was walking along the highway, but cameras from nearby businesses and at the municipal center captured the car they believe is responsible.

"It's difficult. Right now we don't have a license plate on the vehicle," he said.

The department has reached out to the FBI to see if they can help with enhancements to the video.

Modrusic also said his detectives are getting help from other nearby police departments to see if any traffic stops match the car from that night.

He said by releasing the surveillance video, he hopes someone who may know something will come forward to speak with police.

Anyone with information can call the Pontoon Beach Police Department at 618-931-5100.

