Fallen Pontoon Beach police officer to be laid to rest this week

ST. LOUIS — Visitation and funeral services are being held this week for Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins, who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

On Oct. 26, 36-year-old Timmins was investigating a possible stolen car at a gas station along Illinois Route 111 when a man started shooting at him. Timmins was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where he later died.

The suspect, 31-year-old Scott Hyden, was arrested at the scene and was later charged with first-degree murder and is facing several other charges related to the shooting.

Timmins served as a police officer in Madison County communities for 14 years. Those who knew Timmins said his career as a police officer wasn’t about the gun and badge, it was about serving people.

"He was just one of those kids that everybody loved. A good student. A good kid. Life of the party, made you laugh,” said Butch McGill, who had Timmins as a student when McGill was a middle school principal.

His family also released a statement a few days after his death. They said while many people came to learn of him last week, he was loved and regarded as a hero for years.

“We will always remember his devotion to his family, his dedication to his career and community, and the love and laughter that he shared with us,” they wrote.

Visitation and funeral services

The visitation for Timmins is being held from 1-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 at the Gateway Convention Center, which is located at 1 Gateway Drive in Collinsville, Illinois.

The funeral services are being held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, also at the Gateway Convention Center. Permission to go to the funeral is by family request only.

After the funeral, a procession will travel to Woodland Hill Cemetery for a private burial. The public is highly encouraged to line the procession route to show their support.

Procession route:

West on Gateway Drive

North on Eastport Plaza Drive

West on Horseshoe Lake Road

North on Illinois Route 111 (through Pontoon Beach)

East on Interstate 270

West on Madison Avenue

North on Illinois Route 111 (through Roxana and into Wood River)

West on Edwardsville Road (law enforcement procession will end here)

How to help the family

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions be made to the Tyler Timmins Memorial Fund c/o SIUE Credit Union.

A contribution can be sent via Venmo or checks can be sent to:

Tyler Timmins Family Memorial Fund

99 Supporting Services Road

Edwardsville, IL 62026