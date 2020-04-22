Pool season could be delayed under St. Louis County stay-at-home order

Public pools are one of many types of businesses that can't be open while the order is in effect

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — As pool season approaches during the coronavirus pandemic, St. Louis County might be in for a dry spell.

Public pools are listed as one of many types of businesses that cannot be open while the county's stay-at-home order is in effect.

"While there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can survive in properly disinfected swimming pool water; the virus can be spread in and around a swimming pool environment through person-to-person contact and contact with contaminated surfaces," the St. Louis County Department of Public Health said in a Wednesday press release.

The order lists among its prohibited activities, "activities regarding places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to locations with … water parks ...”

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed a new indefinite stay-at-home order for the county Wednesday morning, the same day the initial order would have been set to expire.

Page said the end date for the order will be reevaluated around the time the state's stay-at-home order is set to be lifted, which is currently May 4.

Page said Monday that reopening would be a "gradual" process.

The health department said public pool owners and operators should email pools.dph@stlouisco.com with any questions or concerns.