St. Louis County working on guidelines to get pools open for summer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis area is in its second day of its first phase of reopening.

Pools are not allowed to reopen during the first phase.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s spokesperson said that the public health department is working on guidelines to get them open for the summer.

More details on pools reopening are expected to come by the end of this week, the spokesperson said.

Today in St. Louis asked Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, your questions during a live interview.

One of the questions was about pools.

“Should neighborhood pools open?” Tabitha Grassi asked.

Dr. Garza said he thinks pools will be reopening fairly soon, but he said he couldn’t say when the city or county will make that decision.

“As long as you have those rules in place with social distancing and making sure there’s not too many people in the pool and that they can keep a safe distance from each other – you know, those should be able to open fairly soon,” Dr. Garza said.

Some pools in the area have announced they will stay closed throughout the summer, but it’s not clear if that could change when given new guidance from area leaders.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold his second of three weekly COVID-19 briefings on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. 5 On Your Side will livestream the briefing on KSDK.com, Facebook and the 5 On Your Side app.