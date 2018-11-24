A significant winter storm is expected to slow holiday travel across parts of the Midwest on Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of northern Missouri, central Iowa, and west central Illinois.

Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 30s through the day on Sunday, with rain changing to snow after noon. Rain showers approach the bi-state from the west by early afternoon, changing to snow showers between 3-5 PM. Little accumulation is expected for the bi-state, with a dusting possible around the St. Louis metro.

Higher snowfall totals are expected across northern Missouri and southern Iowa where the heavy snow band sets up, with accumulation between 3-6", with pockets of locally higher amounts.

Gusty winds will make traveling even more hazardous, with gusts between 35 and 40 mph. Blizzard conditions are possible with visibility reduced to under a mile in some spots.

Travel north and west of St. Louis isn't recommended Sunday afternoon and evening. Roads could be slick and it will be tough to see, especially at night. Students traveling back to Columbia, Kansas City, or Kirksville should be advised to leave tonight or very early tomorrow morning to avoid being on the road during the storm.

Snow showers come to an end to our east before sunrise on Monday, meaning the impact to the morning commute will me minimal.

Temperatures will be quite cold to start the week, with highs only in the 30s through Thursday.

