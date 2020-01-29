BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A Belleville non-profit is holding a pop-up coat giveaway.

Tapestry of Community Offerings provides families the opportunity to learn about sustainability and ways to give back to the community.

The TOCO Shop, the non-profit's volunteer thrift store and pantry, has served thousands of families over the past 10 years. The shop provides items like clothing, shoes and housewares to children and families.

In addition to the daily operations at the shop, the non-profit is also offering a pop-up coat giveaway.

The pop-up is located right outside of the shop at 825 West Main in Belleville. You can donate new or used adult and children’s clothing, shoes, housewares, toys and toiletries.

The shop accepts donations seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’ll leave them up until the weather stops us,” the shop said on Facebook.