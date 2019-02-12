ST. LOUIS — Drivers going from Illinois into Missouri over the Poplar Street Bridge will need to keep an eye out for construction crews starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A press release from the Illinois Department of Transportation said the left-center two lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so crews can install new signs and pavement markings along the center barrier wall.

IDOT is asking drivers to use an alternate route if possible. Drivers that need to use the PSB should expect delays and are urged to pay close attention to workers and posted speed limit signs.

The work is weather permitting and is expected to take just one day.

For current traffic conditions around our area, go to KSDK.com/traffic.

