2 St. Charles County Christmas events canceled due to COVID-19

The 2020 Christmas Candlelight Walks at The Historic Daniel Boone Home and holiday tours at The Daniel Boone Hays Home in Defiance have been canceled

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two popular Christmas events in St. Charles County have been canceled due to safety concerns regarding the coronavirus.

The 2020 Christmas Candlelight Walks at The Historic Daniel Boone Home and holiday tours at The Daniel Boone Hays Home in Defiance won't be taking place this year. They had been scheduled for Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12, respectively.

The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department said it is reaching out to guests who purchased candlelight walk tickets regarding a full refund. It plans to bring the events back next year.

“We are saddened to have to cancel these events,” said Parks Director Ryan Graham in a Wednesday press release.

“The Christmas Candlelight Walk has been extremely popular with the public for more than 30 years, with the past four being sold-out under the Parks Department’s supervision, and we were excited to have our first holiday event at the newly restored Hays Home. But our top priority is keeping our guests, staff, volunteers and the community safe, and with the increase in COVID-19 cases in St. Charles County and throughout the region, we feel this is the best action to take.”

As of Wednesday, the county has recorded n the last 14 days there have been 4,942 confirmed cases, a 96% increase compared to the prior 14 days of 2,525 cases.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann urged residents Tuesday to "do what is necessary to help us get this virus under control."

Ehlmann has not put any countywide restrictions in place.