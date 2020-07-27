x
Mandatory water conservation order in effect for Portage Des Sioux

Under the order, residents should not use water outside or do laundry
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Portage Des Sioux residents are under a mandatory water conservation order until further notice.

The Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District said Monday morning the order was in effect immediately. By order of the city, residents should not use water outside, do laundry or use water for other non-essential reasons. The district did not say why the order was put into effect.

The city will pass along an update when the order has been lifted. No estimate was given for when that will happen.

