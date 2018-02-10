ST. PETERS, Mo. — Police are investigating a possible threat to Fort Zumwalt South’s homecoming, the school district confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

An official with the school in St. Peters said they are aware of a post indicating some kind of threat to the annual school dance this Saturday.

Rumors in the school community indicated a student allegedly had a kill list. However, the administrative assistant to the superintendent said they’ve been told there is no list.

The school did not release any further details.

This story will be updated when more information is confirmed.

