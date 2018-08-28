GODFREY, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College remains open after they were notified of a ‘possible threat’ to campus. School officials worked to ensure all campuses were secure, the school said.

“The college will remain open today, but you will see an increased presence of police and security on all campuses. The Alton Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department are working to identify the caller and resolve the possible threat,” The school posted on Facebook.

Anyone on campus who witnesses anything suspicious should report it to Campus Security at 618-468-2300. If anyone in the community knows anything related to the caller, they should contact the Madison County Police Department at 619-692-4433.

