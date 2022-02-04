Postal service experiencing 'challenge' in deliveries due to St. Louis storm

Some viewers tell 5 On Your Side they have gone without mail delivery for days

ST. LOUIS — “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,” according to the United States Postal Service – except a snow storm in St. Louis apparently.

Viewers tell 5 On Your Side their mail was last delivered Tuesday before a storm unloaded several inches of snow across the bistate area.

In a statement, USPS spokesman Mark Inglett acknowledged “Conditions in some areas are creating challenges for us.”

He also reminded customers to make sure their driveways, sidewalks, steps and porches are clear, and for those receiving curbside delivery, snow piles left by snowplows should be removed to keep access to mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

“Delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes,” according to the statement. “The Postal Service curtails delivery only after careful consideration, and only as a last resort.

“Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day.”

However one viewer who reached out to 5 On Your Side stated "no one" in his condo building has gotten mail "for days" and has been able to "find out nothing" by calling the post office.

Inglett also encouraged people to contact the Post Office directly with individual concerns at www.usps.com, click on “Contact us” at the bottom of the homepage, or e-mail the Post Office.

“Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service,” Inglett wrote.