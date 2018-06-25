ST. LOUIS — A north St. Louis Post Office overgrown with weeds. Neighbors called it an insult and an eyesore that should've been taken care of long ago.

They turned to 5 On Your Side for help and we're getting results.

The Gwen B. Giles Post Office has been at the corner of Hamilton and Ridge Avenues since 1937. But customers said in recent years, it's gotten a little wild.

“This is all dead in here. That could be cut down. And this looks like it's overgrown,” said Carolyn Keyes as she walked Monday afternoon along the vine-covered fence that borders the property

Keyes is a regular visitor here.

“Our church has post office box and I come at least three times a week to pick up mail,” she said.

She said it's been months since anyone's dealt with the outside of the building, letting it turn into an overgrown mess.

“The weeds are grown high and vines all over the fence. It looks like it's closed, you would think,” said Keyes. “I think it should be kept up a little better than it is. I mean, this is government property. It should represent the government.”

Fed up with the weeds, people who live near the building called 5 On Your Side. We reached out to the Post Office and within the hour, Postmaster Cathy Vaughn was on the property. She didn't want to do an interview but told us the Post Office is responsible for maintaining the building and the grounds. And in this case, they didn't live up to those expectations.

Vaughn promised to get the grounds cleaned up and said work could start as soon as Tuesday morning.

That makes people like Carolyn keys very happy.

“If they practice what they preach and get it done, then everything will be back in good shape,” said Keyes.

