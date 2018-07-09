ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to watch out for water on roadways this weekend.

The aftermath from tropical storm Gordon is expected to bring heavy rain to the area. MoDOT recommends allowing extra travel time if detours are necessary.

STORM ALERT | Areas of heavy rain, cooler temps to continue through weekend

“Our crews are ready,” said State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth. “We will monitor conditions throughout the weekend, especially areas that we know can be impacted by flash flooding.”

If you have to travel, please remember these safety tips:

• Watch for water on the roadway and slow down.

• If a road is closed due to flooding, do not drive through.

• Low water crossings are among the most dangerous spots. Never attempt to cross one that is flooded.

• Never drive past a barricade closing flooded roads. They are there to protect you.

• If your vehicle becomes stuck in rising water, get out quickly and move to higher ground because rapidly rising water may engulf the vehicle and sweep it away.

• In the rain, if your wipers are in use, your headlights should be on too. It’s the law.

• Please reduce your speed and don’t use your cruise control when it is raining.

• Give trucks extra room in rainy conditions.

• Using headlights makes your vehicle much more visible to truck drivers.

Drivers are encouraged to check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, located at www.modot.org, or call the department’s toll-free number, 1-888-ASK-MODOT.

