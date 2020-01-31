ST. LOUIS — A day after 5 On Your Side reported about a large pothole on Gratiot Street near Busch Stadium, crews from the St. Louis Street Division came to fill it in.

5 On Your Side’s Brandon Merano stood in front of the pothole during his live reports Thursday.

"This has to be the biggest pothole I've ever seen," Merano said.

Friday, city crews worked on the pothole on Gratiot Street. The city's street department said there are currently about 650 unfilled potholes.

"We always try to get to them when we can and will be stepping up our efforts as weather allows," said Jacob Long, Mayor Lyda Krewson's director of communications.

The city said it is dealing with twice as many potholes as normal.

"I think that the infrastructure of the city should be dealt with when this stuff happens and not wait until they have to get complaints from citizens who are enduring the damage to their vehicles and the stress that causes," one driver said.

