POTOSI, Mo. — A Potosi police officer is facing several felony charges for having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Quantazi Jones has been charged with four counts of statutory rape and three counts of statutory sodomy.

Officers with MSHP were asked to investigate allegations against Jones that he was involved in a sexual relationship with a now 16-year-old girl.

During the investigation, the girl told officers the relationship began in April 2017. When officers were questioning Jones, he denied being involved in the relationship with the girl. Officers then searched Jones' phone and found nude photos of the girl.

After the discovery of the photos, Jones spoke with investigators a second time and admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl.

Jones is being held on a $100,000 bond.

© 2018 KSDK