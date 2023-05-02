Potosi Police Department searching for 3 missing girls Tuesday

The three girls were last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday walking away from the Potosi Middle School, according to the department's Facebook post.

POTOSI, Mo. — The Potosi Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding three missing girls.

The three girls were last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday walking away from the Potosi Middle School, according to the department's Facebook post.

The missing girls are:

Davanee Alexys Lavender Horn, 5-foot-2 in height, weighs 115 pounds and has green eyes.

Graci Jeuline Jarvis, 5-foot-2 in height, weighs 120 pounds and has blue eyes.

Sophie Jaylinn Jarvis, 5-foot-2 in height, weights 120 pounds and has blue eyes.