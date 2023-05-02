x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Potosi Police Department searching for 3 missing girls Tuesday

The three girls were last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday walking away from the Potosi Middle School, according to the department's Facebook post.
Credit: Potosi Police Department

POTOSI, Mo. — The Potosi Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding three missing girls. 

The three girls were last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday walking away from the Potosi Middle School, according to the department's Facebook post. 

The missing girls are: 

Davanee Alexys Lavender Horn, 5-foot-2 in height, weighs 115 pounds and has green eyes.

Graci Jeuline Jarvis, 5-foot-2 in height, weighs 120 pounds and has blue eyes. 

Sophie Jaylinn Jarvis, 5-foot-2 in height, weights 120 pounds and has blue eyes. 

If you know their whereabouts or have information, the department asks for you to contact the Central Dispatch at 573-438-1079.

Credit: Potosi Police Department

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Caught on camera: Thief steals catalytic converter in south St. Louis

Before You Leave, Check This Out