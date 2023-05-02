Potosi Police Department searching for 3 missing girls Tuesday

POTOSI, Mo. — The Potosi Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding three missing girls.
The three girls were last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday walking away from the Potosi Middle School, according to the department's Facebook post.
The missing girls are:
Davanee Alexys Lavender Horn, 5-foot-2 in height, weighs 115 pounds and has green eyes.
Graci Jeuline Jarvis, 5-foot-2 in height, weighs 120 pounds and has blue eyes.
Sophie Jaylinn Jarvis, 5-foot-2 in height, weights 120 pounds and has blue eyes.
If you know their whereabouts or have information, the department asks for you to contact the Central Dispatch at 573-438-1079.