'Wonderful teacher loved by students' passes away in Potosi

AshLee DeMarinis passed away recently. The superintendent said she was a beloved teacher in the school community

POTOSI, Mo. — The Potosi school district community is mourning the loss of a teacher.

AshLee DeMarinis passed away recently, Potosi R-3 Superintendent Alex McCaul confirmed in a letter sent to families and shared online.

“Ms. DeMarinis was a wonderful teacher loved by students, staff and members of our community,” McCaul wrote in the letter. “Her commitment and passion for her students and community to succeed should be an inspiration for all of us.”

The school district said a crisis intervention team is available for all students, parents and staff members. Counselors also will be available and ready for anyone at John Evans Middle School and Potosi High School.

“Ms. DeMarinis touched many lives as an educator and will be missed dearly by our community,” MCaul wrote. “This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school, especially our students.”

McCaul encouraged families to talk with young students and encourage them to express their feelings. The superintendent offered more help and guidance for parents in the letter sent out to families.

The school district didn't release any further details about the circumstances of DeMarinis' death.