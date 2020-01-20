POTOSI, Mo. — Seth Lalumondiere was practically raised in the Potosi Firehouse.

His grandfather is the fire chief. His father and mother are also firefighters.

Lalumondiere started volunteering with the Potosi Fire Department as a junior volunteer when he was just ten years old. Now 19, he is continuning his service.

“You grow up around it,” Lalumondier said. “I’ve been in this firehouse since I was born. Grandfather has been here for 30-some years.”

It is natural his turnout gear, the gear he wears to protect himself, carries sentimental value.

“In a way that almost every fire fighter does to their gear,” Lalumondiere said.

Last week, his gear was stolen. It is valued at about $3,000.

Lalumondiere said he parked at the Country Mart and ran inside the store to pick up breakfast. When he returned, his gear was gone. Someone took it out of the bed of his pickup truck.

“No matter how many times I think about it, I still can’t figure out why anyone would want it,” he said.

Along with the turnout gear, two sets of gloves, helmet, boots and hood were also stolen. The gear is black and is marked with Lalumondiere’s name and Potosi Fire. The tank seen in the photo was not stolen.

The fire department filed and insurance claim and Lalumondiere said he will receive his replacement gear in about 45 days.

Still, he said he wants his gear back and is disappointed someone would steal from a small volunteer fire department.

“With how much it costs, it’s a big loss for a little department,” Lalumondiere said.

A local business, Servpro of Farmington is offering a $500 reward for tips leading the the recovery of the gear.

