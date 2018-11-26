ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Emergency Management said a technical issue caused the sirens to be delayed for the Tornado Warnings Sunday evening.

As the warnings were ongoing, we received multiple calls from people in St. Louis County saying the sirens weren't going off. We took those concerns to St. Louis County Emergency Management.

A spokesman said the bureau of communications was hit by either a power outage or power surge causing the issue. Because of the power issue, dispatchers did not get the warnings from the National Weather Service. When the issue was discovered, dispatchers were called and the sirens were activated.

The spokesman said the sirens are intended to help people who are outside and away from other sources for the information. He said regardless of whether you get the warning from local media, the National Weather Service or a weather radio, you should seek cover in the basement or interior room with no windows.

