Power outage forces early closure of Saint Louis Zoo's Wild Lights Monday night

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo had to close its Wild Lights event and visitors had to leave early due to a power outage Monday night.

Power went out around 7:20 p.m. at the zoo and surrounding area, including Dogtown, according to a zoo spokesperson.

When the power went out, zoo staff escorted visitors out of the area and shut down the event about an hour early. It was scheduled to close at 8:30 p.m.

The zoo's backup generators have kicked in.

Ameren is working to fix the issue and find out what caused the outage.