Thousands without power as evening storms roll through St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Thousands are without power across the bi-state area following storms.
According to Ameren Missouri, there are 61,355 power outages.
Jefferson County: 15,774
St Charles County: 13,139
St Louis County: 27,650
St Louis city: 3,293
And in Illinois, 49,618, according to Ameren Illinois’ outage map.
Parts of Missouri and Illinois are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday.
Some areas will see a lot of lighting, heavy rain and strong gusty winds. There have also been reports of pea-size hail.
Several areas in the 5 On Your Side viewing area are also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.
5 On Your Side's Jim Castillo said the storms are currently moving at about 45 MPH.
As of 5:30 p.m., there are reports of wind damage near Troy, Missouri. There are no reports of flash flood warnings as of now.
