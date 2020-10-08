Thousands without power as evening storms roll through St. Louis area

Storms are knocking out power to some across the bi-state area

ST. LOUIS — Thousands are without power across the bi-state area following storms.

According to Ameren Missouri, there are 61,355 power outages.

Jefferson County: 15,774

St Charles County: 13,139

St Louis County: 27,650

St Louis city: 3,293

And in Illinois, 49,618, according to Ameren Illinois’ outage map.

Parts of Missouri and Illinois are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday.

Some areas will see a lot of lighting, heavy rain and strong gusty winds. There have also been reports of pea-size hail.

Several areas in the 5 On Your Side viewing area are also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

5 On Your Side's Jim Castillo said the storms are currently moving at about 45 MPH.

As of 5:30 p.m., there are reports of wind damage near Troy, Missouri. There are no reports of flash flood warnings as of now.

OmG!!! This tree just came down ... pic.twitter.com/ZqUU7c7IlE — Anthony Slaughter (@WthrmnSlaughter) August 10, 2020