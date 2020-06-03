ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Hundreds of customers were without power in Webster Groves and south county early Friday morning.

Early Friday morning, more than 1,000 people were without power near Interstate 255 and Telegraph Road in south county due to downed power lines.

As of 5:20 a.m., power was restored to all but 151 customers.

A witness spotted downed lines on fire at Sheridan and Telegraph roads.

Aaron Vilcek

Crews were out early Friday morning repairing the lines. Ameren estimated power would be restored by 6 a.m.

KSDK

Power also went out for some Webster Groves customers late Thursday night. As of 5:20 a.m., 279 customers were without power in the area. Ameren has not said what caused the outage or when power is expected to be restored.

To see Ameren's outage map, click here.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

