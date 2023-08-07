Woman wins $50K Powerball prize from ticket sold in Arnold

The woman told Missouri Lottery when she told her son about her $50,000 win, he thought she was playing a prank on him.

ARNOLD, Mo. — A Powerball ticket sold to a woman in Arnold was a $50,000 winner.

Missouri Lottery said the ticket was sold at the Circle K located at 2046 Key West Drive in Arnold and was a winner for the July 24 drawing.

A woman claimed the prize at Missouri Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City on July 31.

“It was funny,” the winner told Missouri Lottery. “I told him, ‘You weren’t as excited as I thought you would be!’ and he goes, ‘I really thought you were pranking me!’”

The woman's ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the July 24 drawing were 3, 4, 12, 28 and 49, with a Powerball of 25.

The Powerball is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at about 9:59 p.m. Central Time.

The Powerball jackpot is estimated at about $145 million for Monday, Aug. 7.