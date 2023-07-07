$50K Powerball prize won in St. Charles

The winning ticket was purchased at A1 Wine & Spirit on Frist Capitol Drive.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 prize with a Powerball ticket bought from a St. Charles business.

The winning ticket was purchased at A1 Wine & Spirit on Frist Capitol Drive and matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn on June 10, as well as the Powerball Number. The winning numbers for the drawing were 21, 32, 42, 46 and 50, with a Powerball number of 4.

The Missouri Lottery said the prize was claimed at its St. Louis regional office.

In 2023, 20 Powerball players in Missouri have matched four-white ball numbers and the Powerball number drawn, the Missouri Lottery said. Seventeen of those were $50,000 prizes, two won $100,000 and one won $150,000.