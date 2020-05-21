POWERplex hosts first live entertainment drive-in during pandemic

Parking spots will be socially distanced, including a private area reserved next to each vehicle for people to sit outside and socialize with others they came with

ST. LOUIS — For the next 17 days, POWERPlex will host a series of live concerts and events, in what they’re calling the first ever drive-in entertainment venue in St. Louis County.

The stage will be set up outside the former St. Louis Mills Outlet Mall, which is now operated by POWERplex.

POWERplex president Dan Buck said the goal is to create a place where people can socialize in a safe, and socially distanced way.

"We are gonna be able to entertain over 35,000 people and allow them to come out and social distance, while still socializing and having a great time," Buck said.

The live entertainment will vary nightly for all age groups, including multiple high school graduation ceremonies on specific afternoons and evenings.

"We're gonna have 2,700 seniors from nine schools who will participate in those multiple days,” Buck said. “Some days we're doing two at a time."

Drive-in parking spots will be socially distanced, including a private area reserved next to each vehicle for people to sit outside and socialize with others they rode with.

Regular tickets are $40 per car in advance, or $50 per car at the gate.

"We're trying to keep it affordable,” Buck said. “We know a lot of people economically are hurting, so we're trying to keep the price point as low as we possibly can while still having an amazing production."

Tickets for opening night on Thursday are $20 per car. The evening will begin with a performance from St. Louis native Molly Lovett, who has spent time prior to pandemic singing in Nashville.

Lovett said she’s thankful for the opportunity, as well as for the employment it provides others in the entertainment industry.

"Musicians have been out of a job for the past couple months,” Lovett said. “Not getting to play. That's what we rely on and what we love to do. So this is awesome to get back to something kind of normal."