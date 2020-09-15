POW-MIA recognition watch fire ceremony to be held in St. Charles

It’ll be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Veterans Memorial Bishop’s Landing

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The Saint Charles Veterans Commission is hosting a POW-MIA Recognition Watch Fire Ceremony on Friday in honor of National POW/MIA Day.

Watch fire is a longstanding tradition that symbolizes the hope that all of America’s soldiers held as prisoners of war and those missing in action will find their way home to their loved ones.

It’ll be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Veterans Memorial Bishop’s Landing. It is the only watch fire ceremony in Missouri.

“The City of Saint Charles is pleased to provide the only watch fire recognition ceremony in the State of Missouri,” says Mayor Dan Borgmeyer. “As a Vietnam combat veteran, I am honored to assist with this ceremony to help memorialize my fellow veterans and honor their courage and sacrifice.”

According to a press release, the Saint Charles Fire Department will be there to supervise the lighting and burning of the watch fire. Patriot Guard riders will also be there.

Everyone is welcome to attend and those attending will have to provide their own lawn chairs for seating.

The City of Saint Charles said it also requests those attending maintain social distancing from other attendees and to wear a face mask, if possible.