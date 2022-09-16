Cows are for milking. So is this new interactive display at Suson Park

Donated by Prairie Farms and the St. Louis County Parks Foundation, the interactive display includes a fiberglass cow you can actually milk!

ST. LOUIS — A new exhibit at Suson Park is allowing visitors to get a taste of farm life.

Located inside the South St. Louis County park's working animal farm, the display includes a fiberglass cow with an internal water pump system that was designed to let visitors get up close and experience what it's like to milk one.

"Experiences like this at our parks are invaluable and can help educate resident and visitors about the hard work that goes into operating a farm," County Executive Sam Page said in a news release.

The interactive display was donated to St. Louis County Parks and Recreation by Edwardsville-based dairy co-op Prairie Farms and the St. Louis County Parks Foundation.

To help supplement the display, Prairie Farms has also donated videos and resources about modern dairy farms, so visitors can lean more about large-scale dairy production.

"The donation … will provide a great resource for children and adults to learn about the importance of dairy farming, and the working farm park in St. Louis County," Parks Foundation President Mark Ohlendorf said in a news release.

Suson Park, located at 6073 Wells Road, is open every day from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes after sunset. Admission is free to the park and animal farm.