ST CHARLES, Mo. — A precautionary boil order has been issued for parts of St. Charles until further notice.

The boil order was put in place due to a water main break that has affected pressure within the water system, according to city officials.

The areas impacted by the boil order are identified in this map.

Anyone who is affected by the boil order should follow these steps:

Tap water that comes into contact with or is consumed by humans or animals, such as for drinking and cooking, should be brought to a full boil for a minimum of three minutes, then cooled before use.

Throw away beverages and ice cubes if made with tap water.

Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.

Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling water. Most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms.

Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.

