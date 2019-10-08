CRESTWOOD, Mo. – There’s a precautionary boil water advisory for a portion of Crestwood and Sunset Hills following a water main break. Nearly 6,000 customers are affected.

Missouri American Water is issuing a reverse-911 call related to a precautionary boil water advisory for a portion of Crestwood and Sunset Hills in St. Louis County. As of 10 a.m., customers in the affected area are being contacted via reverse-911.

Here is the message:

‘This is a message from Missouri American Water. We are calling to tell you that we have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a portion of St. Louis County that affects you. We are asking customers in your area to bring their water to a boil for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Tap water is okay for washing, bathing and other non-consumable uses. We will take water quality samples in the area Saturday. The precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect until those samples confirm that the water remains safe for consumption. Precautionary boil water advisories can last 24-48 hours. We will call you again when the boil water advisory has been lifted. For more information, please visit our website or social media. We apologize for the inconvenience.’

• Customers can visit a new website to enter an address and confirm whether it is within the affected area, click here for the website

• A water main break at Watson Plaza Drive, leading to a low-pressure event, caused this advisory.

• Water for these customers will need to be brought to a boil for 3 minutes prior to consumption, until further notice. Tap water is okay for washing, bathing and other non-consumable uses during this period.

• The precautionary boil advisory is required because of regulations regarding water pressure in our system. In this instance, water pressure dropped to a level that requires we issue a precautionary boil advisory.

• Boil advisories typically last 24-48 hours, though we cannot guarantee that timing.

• Water quality tests will be run as soon as the broken main is repaired.