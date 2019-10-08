CRESTWOOD, Mo. – Water service returned to normal Sunday for nearly 6,000 customers affected by a precautionary boil water advisory this weekend.

Portions of Crestwood and Sunset Hills were placed under a boil water advisory Saturday morning after a water main break. The order was lifted Sunday afternoon after the water main was repaired and water pressure returned to normal.

The force from the water was so strong it bent two steel doors, sending water rushing into the Crestwood Government Center and causing extensive damage.

