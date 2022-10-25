x
Precautionary water boil advisory issued for two areas in St. Louis

People in several neighborhoods in the City of St. Louis are asked to boil their water as a precaution.
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Water Division asked people to boil water as a precaution Tuesday afternoon. The boil water advisory was in effect until further notice.

No water contamination was detected, but the Water Division is monitoring low water pressure.

People in the area from the city limits to Kingshighway and Page Avenue to Natural Bridge Avenue were one of the affected areas.

The second area affected was from the city limit at Interstate 64 south to Arsenal Street, south on Hampton Avenue to Chippewa Street, east on Chippewa to Kingshighway and north to I-64 again.

The low water pressure was due to a voltage drop at a water treatment plant.

The City Water Division was testing the water and would have results in 24 hours.

