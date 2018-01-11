ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A pregnant woman who was rescued in an early morning, four-car crash along Interstate 270 earlier this week returned home from the hospital.

For nearly an hour Tuesday morning, Sarah Ewald was stuck inside of her car after she was involved in an accident with an 18-wheeler and three other cars. When Ferguson firefighters arrived at the scene to assist in the rescue efforts, they found a sight that prevented Ewald from easily escaping — her car was on top of another car.

Ewald, 32-weeks pregnant, was eventually rescued by the firefighters, but only after they were forced to saw the hood of the car and the windshield off, allowing her to climb to safety. She was taken to the hospital.

According to the Ferguson Fire Department, Ewald was having contractions while on her way to the hospital. However, she did not suffer any major injuries.

"It feels really good that we get to use the tools and skills that we were trained to use," said Ferguson firefighter Nick Lodes on Tuesday.

Wednesday, Ewald was released from the hospital. More than anything, she said, she was "so happy" her baby was healthy and okay.

